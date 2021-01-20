Listen Live Logo

Irish Water Asks Kildare People To Check For Leaks, Ahead Of Forecast Freezing Weather.

: 20/01/2021 - 16:07
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_water_logo.png

Irish Water is appealing to people in the Greater Dublin Area, which includes Kildare, to check for leaks, ahead of freezing temperatures over the coming days.

People are also being advised to conserve water in order to protect the supply.

Irish Water and local authorities carried out hundreds of repairs after the cold snap earlier this month.

It says the equivalent of 16 olympic sized swimming pools of water has been saved following these repairs and through the efforts of the public to conserve water.
 

