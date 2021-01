The salaries for the 10 highest paid RTÉ presenters amounted to €3.2 million in 2019.

Ryan Tubridy remains the best paid broadcaster at the station, earning just under 500,000 euro in 2019.

Ray Darcy, Joe Duffy, Sean O'Rourke and the late Marian Finucane rounded out the top five. The four were paid between €328,000 and €450,000 each during the year.

RTE says it has since cut the salaries of its top earners by a further 15 percent in 2020.