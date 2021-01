The Taoiseach has said he doesn't think a dedicated Minister for vaccines would help with roll-out of the injections.

Micheál Martin has also confirmed doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine won't be in the country before the middle of February.

It's expected roll-out can significantly ramp up once that vaccine arrives.

The Taoiseach has rejected the idea of a dedicated Minister for vaccines to speed up the roll-out:

File image: RollingNews