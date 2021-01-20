Listen Live Logo

61 Covid 19 Related Deaths & 2,488 New Cases Reported This Evening.

: 20/01/2021 - 18:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There has been a further 61 Covid-19 deaths and 2,488 new cases, of whom 112 are in Co. Kildare..

The number of people in hospital now stands at 1,923, while 210 people are in intensive care.

Ireland's 14 day incidence rate is 1,223 cases per 100,000 people.

The Chief Medical Officer says the figures show we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of the disease and its impact on families and communities.

 

 

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases

(to midnight 19Jan2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 19Jan2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 19Jan2021)

Ireland

2,488

1,222.8

58,227

Monaghan

91

2,264.4

1,390

Waterford

95

1,792.1

2,082

Louth

48

1,741.9

2,245

Wexford

23

1,695.1

2,538

Carlow

50

1,605.4

914

Limerick

133

1,594.2

3,107

Mayo

87

1,550.1

2,023

Dublin

726

1,340.4

18,060

Clare

46

1,285.2

1,527

Cork

314

1,280.4

6,951

Donegal

84

1,189.8

1,894

Cavan

55

1,140.8

869

Galway

148

1,041.6

2,688

Meath

130

1,012.6

1,975

Kilkenny

31

990.6

983

Tipperary

76

970.8

1,549

Kildare

112

933.9

2,078

Roscommon

12

866.1

559

Laois

38

851.3

721

Offaly

32

806.8

629

Kerry

53

796.2

1,176

Wicklow

33

671.2

956

Sligo

25

656.1

430

Westmeath

29

588.0

522

Longford

11

516.2

211

Leitrim

6

468.1

150

 

 

