61 Covid 19 Related Deaths & 2,488 New Cases Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 61 Covid-19 deaths and 2,488 new cases, of whom 112 are in Co. Kildare..

The number of people in hospital now stands at 1,923, while 210 people are in intensive care.

Ireland's 14 day incidence rate is 1,223 cases per 100,000 people.

The Chief Medical Officer says the figures show we cannot underestimate the highly infectious nature of the disease and its impact on families and communities.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 19 January 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)