Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Joe Biden Has Been Inauguration As The 46th President Of The US.

: 20/01/2021 - 18:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
joe_biden_against_a_us_flag_via_the_white_house.jpg

Joe Biden has delivered a message of unity as he begins his term as the 46th President of the Unites States.

Kamala Harris has also made history as she's been sworn in as Vice-President.

Stephen Murphy reports

newstalk1758400.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

:

 

File image: Joe Biden/The White House

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!