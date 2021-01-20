Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare Mother Says Suite Of Options Needed For Children With Special Educational Needs.

20/01/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare mother of a child with additional needs says a suite of options should available to enable a return to in-person learning.

Efforts to get teachers and students to return to the classroom this week fell through last night.

Education Minister, Norma Foley contends  the unions said they would act and accept the public health advice given to them, and they didn't.

Aishling McNiffe lives in Ardclough and spoke to Kildare Today.

She says it isn't the case that a single option will be appropriate for all students.

