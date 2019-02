A family syndicate based in Naul, Co. Dublin, and Duleek and Bellewstown Co. Meath are the winners of last night's 175 million euro lotto jackpot.

The Euromillions ticket was sold in Reilly's Daybreak in Naul which will receive a 25 thousand euro bonus.

Lotto headquarters says the ticket holder has made contact and arrangements are being made to guide them through the process.

It's the biggest jackpot ever won in Ireland.

