Listen: Newbridge Gardai Appeal For Witnesses To Robbery At Business Premises.

: 02/20/2019 - 16:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai in Newbridge are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a business premises in the town.

A lone man, brandishing a knife, entered Casey's Londis on the Moorefield Road at 8.50pm last night

Gardai say he prised the til open, and fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Garda Audrey Sheridan.

