Army Bomb Squad Carry Out Controlled Explosion In Ballymun Last Night.

: 02/20/2020 - 09:41
Author: Ciara Noble
The army bomb squad carried out a controlled explosion in Ballymun, Dublin last night.

A suspect device was discovered in the garden of a house in Poppintree.

A number of houses were evacuated, and the incident eventually came to an end at around 3am.

Gardaí say the device was not viable.

