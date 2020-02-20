The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

2 People Killed In Train Derailment In Australia.

: 02/20/2020 - 10:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two people have been killed and several others are injured after a train derailed in Australia.

It happened just outside of Melbourne, near Wallan.

Pictures from the scene show the carriages had come completely off the tracks - one on its side and others at an angle.

