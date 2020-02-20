395 Investigations In To Short Terms Lets Underway In Dublin.

Dublin City Council has launched 395 investigations into short-terms lets, with plans to investigate a thousand cases a year.

However compliance rates remain low with just 16 planning applications lodged for Airbnb-style lets since new rules were introduced in July 2019.

To date, DCC has got 315 notifications from people who want to use part or all of their home for holiday rentals.

Sinn Féin's Housing spokesperson Eoin O'Broin says it should be up to platforms to check properties are compliant:

