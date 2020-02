Tobias Ellwood, the chair of the UK's defence select committee, says the UN's response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria is broken.

There's a daily battle to survive in Idlib - the last major rebel stronghold against the forces of Bashar-al Assad.

One million people have been displaced in the north-western city since December.

The UN's former under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs, Valerie Amos, says it's an "absolute scandal":