K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Coronavirus Means No Landmarks In China Will Go Green For St. Patrick's Day.

: 02/20/2020 - 15:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
china_1.jpg

No Chinese landmarks will light up green for St. Patrick's Day because of the coronavirus.

The outbreak has led to Tourism Ireland suspending all marketing activity in the country.

Last year 13 monuments, including the Great Wall of China, lit up in honour of our patron saint.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!