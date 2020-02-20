Largest Cohort Of HBFI Funded Homes, Nationally, Are In Kildare.

The largest number of homes, whose construction was funded by Home Building Finance Ireland, are in Kildare.

The Irish Times reports that, in all, HBFI lent €114 million to entires across Ireland in its first full year of operation.

This funded the construction of a total of 600 homes.

Co Kildare had the largest number of dwellings funded by the State body, at 159, including in Allenwood and Ballymore Eustace.

The Irish Times reports that, in all, HBFI is supporting 18 new developments in 12 counties.

