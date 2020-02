Irish Water says works at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant are progressing well.

It's part of efforts to safeguard the water supply for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the North Kildare, Dublin and Meath areas.

It's once again asking all customers to help it to reduce demand by conserving water.

People are being asked to turn off their tap while brushing their teeth and shaving which can save up to 6 litres of water per minute.

File image: RollingNews