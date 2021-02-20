Catholic church leaders have requested that public worship be allowed to take place through Lent.

At a meeting with the Taoiseach yesterday, Archbishops Eamon Martin, Dermot Farrell, Kieran O’Reilly and Michael Neary emphasised its spiritual importance, particularly through Holy Week and Easter.

They also requested the number of people allowed to attend funerals be increased.

The Taoiseach said the concerns raised would be given consideration, but any increase in mobility at this time would have "serious consequences" for public health and put pressure on the health service.