Listen: More Than A Million People A Month Should Be Getting Vaccinated From April

: 20/02/2021 - 11:22
Author: Ciarán Halpin
vaccine_being_injected_no_faces_pexels.jpeg

 

More than a million people a month should be getting vaccinated from April.

The government believes supply will significantly increase in the second quarter of the year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says if all goes to plan a significant part of the population will be vaccinated by the summer:

 

1million.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

