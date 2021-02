The Deputy Chief Medical Officer is reminding recent travellers from Brazil they legally have to quarantine at home for 14 days.

Dr Ronan Glynn is also asking them to contact a GP to arrange for a Covid-19 test.

It's after the first three cases of the Brazilian variant were found here yesterday, all associated with recent travel from the country.

Dr Glynn says it's likely the strain is more transmissible, and Trinity College neuroscientist Tomás Ryan says it's very worrying it's here: