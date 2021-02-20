The Saturday Show

80 Thousand Euro Worth Of Cannabis Has Been Seized In Co. Mayo

: 20/02/2021 - 11:25
Author: Ciarán Halpin
80 thousand euro worth of cannabis has been seized in Co. Mayo.

3,500 euro in cash was also found during the search of a house in Ballina last night.

A man in his 50s and woman in her 20s have been arrested.

They're being questioned at Ballina Garda Station, where they can be held for up to 7 days.

