Listen: Tusk Will Accept Brexit Extension, Following Affirmative Commons Vote.

03/20/2019
Ciara Plunkett
The President of the European Council says he is prepared to allow an extension to Brexit provided the House of Commons votes to endorse the Withdrawal Agreement.

Donald Tusk spoke with British Prime Minister this afternoon and told her the request to delay Brexit can be accepted if Parliament votes for the deal next week.

In a short statement he said even though the Brexit fatigue is clearly visible, the EU can't give up on reaching a positive solution until the last minute.

He said his recommendation to EU leaders will be to accept an extension until June 30th.

