The Taoiseach says it's time to cut the British government some slack on their request for a delay to Brexit.

However, Leo Varadkar says Theresa May will need to outline a clear plan for getting the deal through the UK Parliament when EU leaders meet tomorrow.

He also says a package of measures have been agreed by cabinet to protect farmers and the agri food sector in case of a no deal outcome.



File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews