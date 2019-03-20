The HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan has died at the age of 26.

Laura fronted a number of campaigns for the HSE and the World Health Organisation encouraging young women to get vaccinated.

In a statement her family described her as 'a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.'

They say Laura used her voice, her generosity and her energy to help parents to make informed choices and protect their daughters from cervical cancer.

The family has appealed for privacy.

Last Month The Co Clare native who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 took part in a video to mark World Cancer Day.

Image: Laura Brennan/Twitter