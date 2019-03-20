K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

HPV Vaccine Campaigner, Laura Brennan, Has Died.

: 03/20/2019 - 17:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
laura_brennan_via_twitter.jpg

The HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan has died at the age of 26.

Laura fronted a number of campaigns for the HSE and the World Health Organisation encouraging young women to get vaccinated.

In a statement her family described her as 'a wonderful daughter, sister and friend.'  

They say Laura used her voice, her generosity and her energy to help parents to make informed choices and protect their daughters from cervical cancer.  

The family has appealed for privacy.

Last Month The Co Clare native who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 took part in a video to mark World Cancer Day.

 

Image: Laura Brennan/Twitter

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!