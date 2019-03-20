KCC: Dumping Of Construction Waste On The Curragh By Dept. "Unacceptable".ep

K Drive

KCC: Dumping Of Construction Waste On The Curragh By Dept. "Unacceptable".

03/20/2019
Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has described as "unacceptable" the dumping of "construction and demolition waste" on the Curragh by the Dept. of Defence.

Responding to Sinn Fein Cllr., Mark Lynch, KCC adds that it has communicated this view to the department.

It notes, however, that "A technical assessment of the material has been carried out and subject to further monitoring; it does seem that there is not a danger of environmental pollution."

Nevertheless, the dumping is an "unauthorised use" of the lands.

The council is now seeking a formal meeting with the Department of Defence to ensure that all issues are fully addressed and resolved.

KCC says "The concerns of the elected members are fully understood and noted and will be conveyed to the Department of Defence."

