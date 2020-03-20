The Eleven To Two Show

From Monday, Welfare Payments WIll Be Made In Double-Weeks.

03/20/2020
Author: Eoin Beatty
an_post_logo_2019.jpg

From Monday, welfare benefit payments in post offices will be brought forward and paid on a double (two-week) basis.

This is to reduce the need for customers to leave home during the COVID-19 crisis.

An Post says "This will enable customers or those nominated to collect payments on their behalf to maintain social distancing and plan shopping and household budgeting over a two-week period."
 
The timing of the payment will be dictated by the customer’s particular scheme or benefit type.

 For those schemes/benefits where the payment is not brought forward next week, these payments will be brought forward for double payment during the week commencing 30th March.

An Post says "Post Offices are also implementing upgraded social distancing measures including earlier opening hours on traditional pension payments days, enhanced security and distancing measures in post offices and the extension of the ‘Temporary Agent’ facility for customers. Further protections for customers will be introduced in the coming days."

All of An Post's Covid 19 measures are available here

