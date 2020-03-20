Listen: Harris "Nowhere Near Satisfied" With People's Social Distancing Efforts.

The Health Minister says he's nowhere near satisfied with the public's social distancing efforts.

We're being asked to stay a minimum of two metres apart from each other in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Simon Harris says people need to realise that by following the guidelines, they can save more lives than any ventilator ever could.

And he's urging people to remember that this is not the summer holidays.

18/03/2020 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Pictured is Minister for Health Simon Harris TD speaking to media today at a visit to the National Virus Reference Laboratory (UCD), Belfield, Dublin 4. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie