The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Harris "Nowhere Near Satisfied" With People's Social Distancing Efforts.

: 03/20/2020 - 11:13
Author: Eoin Beatty
003_ucd_visit1.jpg

The Health Minister says he's nowhere near satisfied with the public's social distancing efforts.

We're being asked to stay a minimum of two metres apart from each other in an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Simon Harris says people need to realise that by following the guidelines, they can save more lives than any ventilator ever could.

And he's urging people to remember that this is not the summer holidays.

newstalk1048841.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

18/03/2020 Covid-19 Pandemic (Coronavirus), Ireland. Pictured is Minister for Health Simon Harris TD speaking to media today at a visit to the National Virus Reference Laboratory (UCD), Belfield, Dublin 4. Photograph: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!