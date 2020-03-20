The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: AirBnB Hosts Asked To Offer Their Property To Local Authorites For Homeless People.

: 03/20/2020 - 11:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
AirBnb hosts are being encouraged to offer up their apartment or house to local authorities for homeless people or families to self-isolate.

Wayne Stanley lives in Kildare and is Head of Policy and Communication at the Simon Community.

He says each space that is offered up will save lives:

