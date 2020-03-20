K Drive

#TrustRadioChooseRadio: Sinn Fein Calls For Releases Of Sound & Vision Fund To Independent Radio Stations.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
Sinn Féin's calling for money to be released to ensure local radio stations, such as Kfm Radio, stay afloat during the Coronavirus crisis.

The party wants the Sound and Vision Fund, which is usually reserved for documentaries and drama productions, to be released to all independent radio stations.

Earlier the government announced a six month suspension of the broadcasting levy.

Sinn Féin's Communications Spokesman David Cullinane says more needs to be done:

