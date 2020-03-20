K Drive

Listen: HSE Asks GAA Clubs In Kildare, Dublin & Wicklow To Help With Covid 19 Response.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE has asked the GAA to help compile a database of volunteers with a variety of skills as it responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

GAA clubs in Kildare, Dublin and Wicklow have contacted their members asking tradespeople, cleaners, teachers and people with experience in crisis management to sign up.

The HSE says it anticipates needing support in local facilities in the coming weeks.

Cormac Kirwan, Operations Manager with Kildare GAA, says they emailed their members yesterday and the response in less than 24 hours has been good:

