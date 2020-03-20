Listen: Cash Flow Support Will Be Made Available To Council Affected By A Fall In Commercial Rates Payments.

Cash-flow support will be made available to local authorities, including Kildare County Council, affected by a fall in commercial rates payments.

It's after the government confirmed businesses directly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, could defer rates for three months.

The measure is aimed at the retail, hospitality and childcare sectors for the moment.

There are 5,000 rate paying businesses in Kildare, and any which are affected by Covid 19 may avail of the defferal.

However, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says more businesses may be targeted over the coming months:

KCC has issued this statement:

"As previously stated Kildare County Council will be dealing with difficulties experienced by Rate Payers, on a case by case basis, as the impact of the crisis on customers is not and will not be uniform and will undoubtedly change at various stages of the crisis. It would also be very difficult to make any decision at this point without knowing the extent of the crisis or the actual impact it will have with various government schemes etc being implemented and evolving.

Kildare County Council will implement the Government decision to defer rates payments by those businesses that have been impacted by COVID -19 for the next three months. Affected businesses should e-mail rates@kildarecoco.ie outlining their circumstances.

However, once the emergency is over the matter of paying or not paying rates will depend on the circumstances of the individual customer/business and how they managed through the crisis and what national schemes were available to them."

