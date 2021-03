Hospital consultants got nearly 11.4 million euro in overtime pay last year.

According to Freedom of Information files, it's an increase of over 1.5 million on 2019.

One consultant got 98,000 euro in overtime pay last year, and two others received over 90,000.

Professor Anthony O'Connor, a consultant in Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, says the increase is down to the pandemic:

Image: pexels