A double murder investigation has been launched in Northern Ireland after reports of a stabbing in Newtownabbey.

Shortly before 11pm last night Officers attended a residence in the Derrycoole Way area where a woman was found dead.

Police then continued to another home where a man was found unconscious, he received medical attention but later died.

A third person, a woman, was found dead in the same property.

The PSNI says it believes the incidents are connected.