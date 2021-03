Professor Gabriel Scally says school classes should be held in community centres - or outdoors.

Education Minister Norma Foley says the final stage of the phased reopening of schools is on track to happen on April 12th.

250,000 secondary school students are due back that day - with all other pupils now back.

But Professor Scally, a public health expert, says classes shouldn't be confined to school buildings:

Image: Pexels