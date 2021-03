Leaders in Europe are warning of a third wave of Covid-19.

Millions of people in France and Poland are under fresh lockdowns as new variants of the virus circulate.

The German chancellor says it's likely the country will need an "emergency brake" by re-imposing restrictions to contain a surge in cases.

Sky's Europe Correspondent Michelle Clifford says the slow pace of the vaccine rollout in many countries isn't helping:

Image: Pexels