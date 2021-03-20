Listen: People Will Not Be Given The Choice Of Vaccines Says The Head Of The HSE

The head of the HSE says people will not be given the choice of receiving one vaccine over another.

The rollout of AstraZeneca resumed today following a week-long suspension over blood clotting concerns.

A 'small number' of patients are receiving a dose in hospitals, as the health service returns to the 30,000 patients impacted by the decision.

The European Medicines Agency has since ruled AstraZeneca's jab to be safe and effective, however the pause has led to suggestions some people may seek an alternative.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says there will be no picking and choosing of vaccines:

Image: Pexels