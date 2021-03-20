The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: People Will Not Be Given The Choice Of Vaccines Says The Head Of The HSE

: 20/03/2021 - 12:25
Author: Ciarán Halpin
vaccine_covid_19_two_vials_1_syringe_pexels.jpg

 

The head of the HSE says people will not be given the choice of receiving one vaccine over another.

The rollout of AstraZeneca resumed today following a week-long suspension over blood clotting concerns.

A 'small number' of patients are receiving a dose in hospitals, as the health service returns to the 30,000 patients impacted by the decision.

The European Medicines Agency has since ruled AstraZeneca's jab to be safe and effective, however the pause has led to suggestions some people may seek an alternative.

HSE CEO Paul Reid says there will be no picking and choosing of vaccines:

 

hse.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

Image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!