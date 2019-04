A major incident was declared earlier today after a number of children had a reaction to water during a swimming lesson in Donegal.

Emergency services attended the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny when the children fell ill during the lesson.

It's understood six children were hospitalised, with more treated at the scene.

The centre hasn't commented on the incident.

Sinn Féin Councillor Gerry McMonagle was at the scene earlier this morning: