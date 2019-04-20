Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ESB Issue A Safety Message Against Swimming In Its Reservoirs.

: 04/20/2019 - 14:10
Author: Róisin Power
esb_logo.jpg

The ESB has warned people of the dangers of swimming in its reservoir in Leixlip.

They issued the caution as fine weather and high temperatures are forecast for this Bank Holiday weekend.

The company said that there are dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

Other reservoirs around the country include Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!