ESB Issue A Safety Message Against Swimming In Its Reservoirs.

The ESB has warned people of the dangers of swimming in its reservoir in Leixlip.

They issued the caution as fine weather and high temperatures are forecast for this Bank Holiday weekend.

The company said that there are dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir.

This is due to the risk of uneven ground, deep waters, changing water levels and fast-flowing waters.

Other reservoirs around the country include Poulaphoca and Golden Falls in Wicklow, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe and Lough Nacung in County Donegal.