Over 30,580 Premises In Kildare South Now Have High Speed Broadband.

: 04/20/2019 - 14:38
Author: Róisin Power
Over three thirds of premises in South Kildare now have access to high speed broadband.

13 per cent of these upgrades by Eir, were since April 2017. A further 400 premises will be delivered access to high speed broadband.

That's according to the Minister for Communications, Richard Burton, who was responding to a question from Kildare South, Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon.

Heydon asked for an update of the National Broadband Plan in the area, to which Burton said 30,856 homes, school and businesses had been upgraded. Since April 2017, Eir have

The minister said the remaining 7,811 places in South Kildare will be connected under the Government’s National Broadband Plan State Intervention.

This plan is for areas where commercial operators are unlikely to invest and therefore the government will fund the upgrades.

Burton said: "The procurement process to appoint a bidder for the State intervention network is now at the final stage. I will bring a recommendation to Government as soon as possible."

