Naas Plant on EPA Priority List

One of the largest meat processing companies in Ireland, based in Naas, is among companies, on the Environmental Protection Agency’s priority list for monitoring, over complaints about noise and odours.

The Naas facility is one of five locations, nationwide, named by the EPA in its most recent national priority sites list, covering the period October 1st, 2018 to March 31st 2019.

TThe facility, in Maudlin’s Industrial Estate, Naas, is owned by the Arrow Group.

The overall Arrow Group is said to be Ireland’s largest privately owned agri-business group and the fifth largest in the sector in Europe.

Times Ireland reports that It comprises 100 companies across 12 countries, employing more than 6,000 people.

According to the newspaper, the Arrow Group's best-known business in Ireland is Dawn International, which produces and processes meats.

Its other Irish companies include International Meat Ingredients, QK Meats, Simply Soup and Pasta Concepts.

It's understood that the Naas plant has previously taken measures to address complaints..