Saturday Night Party

8pm - 12am
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas Plant on EPA Priority List

: 04/20/2019 - 14:44
Author: Róisin Power
epa_logo.gif

One of the largest meat processing companies in Ireland, based in Naas, is among companies, on the Environmental Protection Agency’s priority list for monitoring, over complaints about noise and odours.

The Naas facility is one of five locations, nationwide, named by the EPA in its most recent national priority sites list, covering the period October 1st, 2018 to March 31st 2019.

TThe facility, in Maudlin’s Industrial Estate, Naas, is owned by the Arrow Group.

The overall Arrow Group is said to be Ireland’s largest privately owned agri-business group and the fifth largest in the sector in Europe.

Times Ireland reports that It comprises 100 companies across 12 countries, employing more than 6,000 people.

According to the newspaper, the Arrow Group's best-known business in Ireland is Dawn International, which produces and processes meats.

Its other Irish companies include International Meat Ingredients, QK Meats, Simply Soup and Pasta Concepts.

It's understood that the Naas plant has previously taken measures to address complaints..

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!