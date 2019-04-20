Saturday Night Party

Two Homes Created In 2018 Under New Planning Permission Amendment.

04/20/2019
Author: Róisin Power
Just one vacant commercial property in Kildare was converted into housing units in 2018.

That is according to figures from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

In February 2018, an amendment to planning regulations removed the requirement to get planning permission for the change of use of certain vacant commercial premises to residential use.

By the end of 2018, a total of 158 housing units have been created from 81 properties across the country.

Murphy said the measure was to facilitate urban renewal and increase housing supply.

People who wish to make this change must notification their county council 2 weeks before works begin, and in turn local authorities keep a note of such notifications.

