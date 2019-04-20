Saturday Night Party

Listen: PSNI Make Fresh Appeal Following The Murder Of Lyra McKee.

: 04/20/2019 - 15:58
Author: Róisin Power
The PSNI has issued a fresh appeal following the murder of Lyra McKee in Derry on Thursday night.

The 29 year old journalist was shot in the Creggan area after a man shot at police and civilians.

The PSNI believes the shooter was a member of the New IRA; two men aged 18 and 19 were arrested this morning and remain in custody.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy has thanked members of the public who have come forward to help their investigation.

He says anyone who provides information will be treated sensitively:

Image: courtesy Janklow and Nesbit UK.

