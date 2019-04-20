Saturday Night Party

Works On Services For A Direct Provision Centre Near Newbridge Have Started.

: 04/20/2019 - 16:17
Author: Róisin Power


Works to fit out a direct provision centre near Newbridge are underway.

Successful tenders have a 12 week period for mobilisation works, which will provide cooking facilities, a foodhall and designated living spaces for families in the centre.

That is according to the Minister of State in the Department of Justice and Equality, David Stanton.

The department ran a tender competition for premises within 40km of Newbridge for accommodation and these services.

Stanton said that no contract will be in effect until the works are completed and subsequently inspected by the Reception and Integration Agency.

