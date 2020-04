More than eight in 10 young people feel Covid-19 is impacting on their life a lot.

The study - by Young Social Innovators - shows more than half of young people say they are feeling anxious, stressed or depressed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it also found almost 70 per cent of 16 to 19 year-olds are optimistic society will change for the better.

Sarah Rooney, of Amárach Research, says the survey indicates most young people are practicing social distancing measures.