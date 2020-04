A man has died in a crash in Co. Wexford this morning.

The collision happened on the N25 at Ballinaboola at around 5am.

The driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman in her 20s, who was a front seat passenger, has been taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene and the road is closed.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.