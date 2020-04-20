The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Health Minister Warns That Any Complacency On Covid 19 Restrictions Could Be Potentially Fatal.

: 04/20/2020 - 12:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister is warning any complacency with the coronavirus restrictions could be disastrous and potentially fatal.

Simon Harris says we’re at a delicate moment.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

