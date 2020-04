In the UK,

The Culture Secretary says he's confident the government's coronavirus job retention scheme will be able to cope, following warnings about the impact of any delays.

Firms can go online to claim cash grants worth 80 percent of workers’ wages, capped at two-and-a-half thousand pounds a month.

The British Chambers of Commerce is warning it's essential the application process is 'smooth', with April's pay day approaching.

