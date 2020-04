The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have told most of the British tabloid press they're no longer working with them.

In a strongly worded letter to the editors of four newspapers, the couple's blamed 'distorted, false or invasive' stories.

Meghan has taken a case against the Mail On Sunday for publishing a letter she wrote to her dad.

Sky's royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills says there's a big focus on the timing of their message, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

File image: RollingNews