A pub in the North has had to suspend its pint delivery service.

The Hatfield House in Belfast has been using a number of vans with a draught system, to pour pints of Guinness during the crisis.

However, it now says it has been shut down, and forced to put the delivery service on hold.

Pub management says if it has to take the matter to court, it will, because it believes it's on the right side of the law.

Stock image: Shutterstock.