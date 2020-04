PSNI officers investigating the death of Dubliner John Paul McDonagh have arrested a teenage boy and a man.

The 18 year old was murdered following an altercation in Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh on Saturday April 11th.

The 15 and 24 year olds arrested today are being held on suspicion of affray, wounding with intent and other violent offences.

Last week, a 29 year old man was charged and appeared in court in connection with the murder.