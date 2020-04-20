The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Branson: Virgin Atlantic Will Collapse, Without A UK Government Bailout.

: 04/20/2020 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
virgin_atlantic_logo.png

Richard Branson has warned Virgin Atlantic will collapse - unless it receives support from the British government.

He's written an open letter to staff saying the airline needs taxpayer help in the form of a commercial loan.

The businessman says he's doing everything he can to keep the airline going.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!