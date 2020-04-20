Kildare Teenager Named As Barretstown Virtual Hug Ambassador.

Fifteen-year-old James Byrne has been named as Kildare's Barretstown Ambassador.

He, along with 31 other camp ambassadors, are calling on people to share a virtual "hug" for Barretstown.

The camp, in Ballymore Eustace, offers free, specially designed camps and programmes for children and their families living with a serious illness.

It has had to cancel several key fundraising events and activities that provide crucial income for the charity.

Donations collected from the virtual HUG campaign will help support the families who were due to attend Barretstown over the coming months.

Watch the virtual HUG video here: https://youtu.be/M_BjQudm9GM